Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

