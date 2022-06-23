Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.70

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.
About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.