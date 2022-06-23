National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

