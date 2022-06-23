National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NYSE NHI opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

