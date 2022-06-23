National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.89.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

