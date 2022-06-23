National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.89.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

