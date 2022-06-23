Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.53.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.54.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.