Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $178.89 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

