New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.53.

DRI stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

