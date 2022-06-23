New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 103,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

