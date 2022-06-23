New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

