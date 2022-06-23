New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.94.

NYSE:AAP opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.89. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

