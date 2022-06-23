New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

