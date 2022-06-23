New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $688,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

