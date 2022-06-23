New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $704,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nordson were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock opened at $197.51 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.62 and its 200-day moving average is $227.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

