New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $706,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.