New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,570.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 592,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 581,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 347,458 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

