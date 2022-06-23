New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $896,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,390 shares of company stock worth $512,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

