New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $14,016,000. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $8,687,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

CCL opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

