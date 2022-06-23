New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $359.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.33.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

