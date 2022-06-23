New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $998,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

