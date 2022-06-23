New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

