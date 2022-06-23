New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FOX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FOX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

