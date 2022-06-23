New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 34.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 66.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

NYSE SJM opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

