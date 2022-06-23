New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

