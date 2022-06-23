New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

