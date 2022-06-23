New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 198,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,564,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

