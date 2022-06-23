New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,506,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 127.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

LDOS opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

