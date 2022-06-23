New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

