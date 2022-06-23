New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.