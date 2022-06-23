New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,475,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $271.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

