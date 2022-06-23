New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.47 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.47.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $40,523.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,219 shares of company stock worth $940,896 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

