New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.63.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $335.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.24 and a 200-day moving average of $452.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

