New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of LVS opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

