New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

