New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

