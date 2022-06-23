New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,029,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after buying an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

