New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,900 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in APA were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

