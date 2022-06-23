New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,481,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $209.82 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

