New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.76 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.56.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

