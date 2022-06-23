New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

