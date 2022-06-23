New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.55 and a 200-day moving average of $314.56. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.81 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.