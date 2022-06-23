New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

