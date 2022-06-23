New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $136.60 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

