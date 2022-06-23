New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

