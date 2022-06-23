New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

