New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

NYSE:KMX opened at $89.75 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

