New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

