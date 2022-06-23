New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $36,835,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

