New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

